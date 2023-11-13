Volvo has entered the minivan space with an electric entry dubbed the EM90.

It made its debut on Sunday at an event in China, where reservations can already be placed. Volvo will offer the EM90 in additional markets but hasn’t mentioned details. A U.S. launch isn’t expected, as buyers here tend to flock to SUVs for extra seats.

Volvo said it looked to its high-riding Duette wagon of the 1950s and ’60s as inspiration when designing the EM90, though there’s also no missing the similarities with the Zeekr 009 minivan that debuted last year. Zeekr is a sister brand to Volvo within the Zhejiang Geely portfolio of brands, and like Volvo is focused on high-end EVs.

Both vehicles use a stretched version of Geely’s SEA modular EV platform. In the EM90, the platform supports a 116-kwh battery and a single electric motor rated at 268 hp. Performance claims include a 0-62 mph time of 8.3 seconds and the ability to charge the battery from 10-80% in around 30 minutes.

2024 Volvo EM90 2024 Volvo EM90 2024 Volvo EM90

Like the 2024 Volvo EX90 electric midsize SUV due on sale next year, the EM90 also features bidirectional charging. With the right hardware and software, this technology can support vehicle-to-grid capability at the owner’s home, something that has the potential to reduce the owner’s energy bills by using the vehicle as a battery during peak hours when energy prices are high, and then recharging during off-peak hours. Volvo recently established the new business Volvo Cars Energy Solutions to cater to this market.

The EM90’s design applies modern Volvo styling cues to the boxy form of a minivan. The Volvo logo is illuminated for the first time. At the rear, Volvo’s waterfall taillights have taken on a more vertical design inspired by a city’s skyscrapers, according to the automaker. The standard wheels measure 19 inches in diameter but a 20-inch design is available. In both cases an aerodynamic pattern is used to help efficiency.

The inside is what really counts in a minivan and Volvo has managed to transform what would normally be a pretty dreary environment into something that resembles a comfy lounge. Six individual seats split over three rows offer personalized entertainment and comfort adjustment options, and in the second row the seats also boast a massage function, individual cooling and heating options, as well as built-in tables and cupholders. Audio is provided by a 21-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system.

The EM90 is thought to be one of six EVs destined for Volvo’s lineup through 2026. The others include the 2025 EX30 subcompact crossover and EX90 midsize SUV, and likely a compact offering that may be badged an EX60, and two sedans in the same segments as the current S60 and S90, likely badged ES60 and ES90.

