(Our Auto Expert) — Do you ever feel that itch for outdoor adventure, like you’re just craving that wild rush of fresh air and the thrill of nature’s embrace? Well, you’re not alone.

About 97% of Americans dream about more outdoor escapades, and guess who’s leading the charge? The unstoppable Gen Z squad. These young adventurers are proving it’s time to break free from the ordinary and hit the great outdoors. And guess what? Subaru’s got your back, my friends.

Buckle up because I took the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness for an adrenaline-pumping spin at the stunning Zion National Park. And let me tell you, it was pure magic.

Picture this: 164.2 million folks, a whopping 54% of Americans aged six and above, dived headfirst into outdoor escapades last year, smashing records! And what’s their trusty sidekick? The Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is tailor-made for adventure junkies like you.

But wait, there’s more. Nearly 50% of Subaru Crosstrek owners are not just car enthusiasts but also fur parents who take their furry pals along for epic journeys, whether kayaking, hiking, or biking. So, Subaru’s brilliant move to introduce the Wilderness version is practically a match made in heaven.

Now, let’s get down to business with the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness subcompact SUV, shall we? This baby is not just about looking pretty; it’s got some off-road severe muscles that’ll leave you in awe. While other SUVs talk, Subaru walks the walk, taking you places where the concrete jungle dare not tread.

Dogs? Check. Scenic vistas? Double check. National Park? Oh, absolutely. Authenticity is the name of the game here. Subaru’s love for adventure is as accurate as your dog’s tail-wagging joy when you return home. Among subcompact SUVs, only Subaru and Jeep owners dare to venture off the beaten path. And trust me, this Crosstrek Wilderness is a game-changer.

So, what sets this Crosstrek Wilderness apart? It’s not just cosmetic tweaks; Subaru goes the extra mile to beef up its capabilities. How about a ground clearance of 9.3 inches (0.6 inches more than before), an aluminum skid plate, unique springs, dampers, improved bumpers for tackling rough terrain, and Star Tex upholstery that’s a breeze to clean? That’s just the tip of the iceberg. With Yokohama all-terrain tires, unique 17-inch wheels, and a towing capacity of 3,500 pounds, this baby means business.

But that’s not all. The Crosstrek Wilderness’s roof rack can hold up to 700 pounds when stationary. That’s enough for a tent big enough for two adventure seekers and a dog, provided you have Subaru’s tailgate access ramps to assist. Snakes? Not a problem.

And the best part? The price is right. Starting at just $31,995, this adventure-ready SUV is a steal. You can opt for a $2,270 package with power front seats, a sunroof, and a Harman Kardon audio system. Plus, there are many accessories to customize your ride, from auto-dimming mirrors to a wireless charger.

Now, Subaru isn’t stopping at the Crosstrek Wilderness; they’ve got a trio of Wilderness models, including the Forester at $34,920 and the Outback at $39,960. Options galore.

But wait, there’s more. The Crosstrek Wilderness aced its off-road tests with flying colors. It boasts a full-time all-wheel-drive system that navigates sand dunes and steep inclines effortlessly. And when it’s time to descend, the hill descent control kicks in to make it smooth as silk.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 2.5L engine pumping 182 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission. While we don’t mind more power for highway passing, this powerhouse combo handles tight mountain roads, state routes, and off-road trails like a champ.

Step inside, and you’ll discover a tranquil oasis, even at highway speeds, thanks to the quiet interior. The seats have been redesigned for ultimate comfort during those long drives. Subaru has thought of everything, with physical audio volume and tuning controls, an 11.6-inch touch screen, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Thanks to Subaru’s easy-to-clean Star Tex upholstery, you can say goodbye to those pesky paw prints and dog drool.

So, folks, the verdict is in: The Subaru Crosstrek is your go-to adventure companion, offering unbeatable off-road capabilities, a spacious interior, and a boatload of safety and convenience features, all at a price that won’t break the bank.

Here’s the kicker: Subaru knows what adventure seekers like you want. A whopping 96% of potential Subaru Crosstrek customers are searching for a vehicle to take them on outdoor escapades without emptying their pockets. With prices starting at under $22K and topping out at under $32K, this is bang for your buck.

So, are you ready to take the road less traveled? Buckle up and let the Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness lead the way to your next epic adventure.