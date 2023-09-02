(iSeeCars) — Consumer fatigue with new and used car pricing is impacting their rate of sales, with top-selling new models selling 29.2 percent slower and popular used cars selling 26 percent slower than last year. Overall used cars sales are faster by 6.1 percent, but the average new car is selling 25.7 percent slower, according to a new study by iSeeCars.com.

  • The average used car sells in 49 days, which is 6.1 percent faster than a year ago, but new cars have slowed by 25.7 percent
  • New and used electric cars now take twice as long to sell despite massive price drops over the past year
  • The Tesla Model S is the slowest-selling used EV, taking an average of 88.3 days to sell
  • The Honda HR-V is the fastest-selling new car, taking an average of 34.4 days to sell

“Used car prices were initially driven up by a lack of new car inventory,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “Now there are plenty of new cars on dealer lots, but consumers aren’t rushing out to buy them. The new car average time-to-sale is down by more than 25 percent even as used cars are selling 6.1 percent faster. This shows buyers are continuing to seek value in the used car market – despite a wide range of new car options.”

Electric vehicles sales have slowed to a crawl, with new EVs moving from 25.2 days to sell to 50 days over the past year. Used EVs are selling even slower, shifting from an average of 26.4 days a year ago to 57.8 days now, a 120 percent increase. These EVs are selling slower despite major price drops over the past year.

“The good news for electric vehicle buyers is that EVs are both cheaper and harder to sell in 2023, putting pressure on automakers and dealers to move them in a market that appears to have lost interest,“ said Brauer. “Both new and used EVs are taking more than 50 days to sell on average, meaning it takes more than twice as long for dealers to find EV buyers compared to a year ago.”

Used Car Pricing and Days to Sell

Lower used car prices and faster sales indicate ongoing interest in used cars as prices moderate. Consumers still need to replace their aging vehicles with more recent used cars, and many have been waiting for lower prices since the pandemic drove costs up 3 years ago. Demand should stay strong for used cars as prices slowly drop over the next 6 to 12 months.

Average Days on Market and Average Price of 1-5 Year Old Used Cars – iSeeCars Study
MonthAvg. Days on MarketAvg. Price
July 202252.4$34,476
July 202349.2$33,240
Year-over-Year Change-6.1%-3.6%

“It’s interesting that used cars, overall, are selling 6.1 percent faster than a year ago, but the most popular models are selling 26 percent slower,” said Brauer. “This suggests consumers are considering a wider range of used cars and seeking the best value wherever they can find it. Essentially, the strong grip previously held by popular used models is loosening.”

The Top 20 Fastest-Selling Used Cars

Popular used cars are selling 26.0 percent slower even as the average used car is selling fast, meaning consumers are looking beyond mainstream models to find lower prices and better value.

Average Days on Market and Average Price of the 20 Fastest-Selling 1-5 Year Old Used Cars – iSeeCars Study
MonthAvg. Days on MarketAvg. Price
July 202230.9$38,839
July 202338.9$32,249
Year-over-Year Change26.0%-17.0%

Most of the fastest-selling used cars are popular models priced at the heart of the market between $20,000 and $45,000. With nine Hondas and five Toyotas ranked in the top 20, it’s clear used cars shoppers are seeking trusted brands with a reputation for quality and reliability.

Top 20 Fastest-Selling Used Cars, July 2023 – iSeeCars Study
RankModelAvg. Days on MarketAvg. Price
1Honda HR-V34.4$24,496
2Acura ILX35.3$26,091
3Toyota Highlander Hybrid36.6$42,119
4Acura RDX36.8$35,864
5Hyundai Venue38.0$19,764
6Honda Insight38.3$24,567
7Honda CR-V38.5$28,660
8Honda Civic38.8$24,619
9Toyota C-HR38.9$23,462
10Toyota Sienna (hybrid)39.1$44,233
11Toyota Tundra39.1$45,110
12GMC Yukon39.4$56,637
13Kia Telluride39.7$39,838
14Acura TLX39.8$32,380
15Honda Pilot39.9$34,749
16Chevrolet Corvette39.9$82,574
17Acura MDX40.4$38,279
18Honda Accord40.5$26,816
19Cadillac Escalade ESV40.5$66,331
20Toyota 4Runner40.7$40,851

The Top 20 Slowest-Selling Used Cars

The slowest selling used cars are nearly all SUVs, though the Tesla Models S sedan tops the list. 

“Many of the slowest-selling vehicles, including both Teslas, are older models in need of a redesign,” said Brauer. “But some, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Land Rover Range Rover, are new to the market, making it surprising to see them languishing on dealer lots.”

Top 20 Slowest-Selling Used Cars – iSeeCars Study
RankModelAvg. Days on MarketAvg. Price
1Tesla Model S88.3$65,216
2Buick Envision82.3$29,057
3Ford Mustang Mach-E75.8$42,503
4Land Rover Discovery Sport73.6$30,206
5Cadillac XT471.9$31,650
6Tesla Model X71.4$70,835
7Land Rover Range Rover68.4$75,060
8Chevrolet Blazer65.9$31,644
9Chrysler 30064.7$25,021
10Buick Enclave64.3$32,075
11Jeep Wrangler Unlimited62.5$49,709
12BMW 5 Series61.4$37,545
13Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited61.2$46,399
14Alfa Romeo Giulia61.0$29,911
15Ford Edge60.9$27,964
16Chrysler Voyager60.6$24,505
17Lincoln Nautilus60.6$38,329
18Cadillac XT660.4$42,946
19Ford Ecosport60.1$19,755
20Audi Q860.1$55,099

Used EV Pricing and Days To Sell

Used electric vehicles have more than doubled their days to sell even as prices dropped by 38.9 percent over the past year. The market shift away from electric vehicles can be attributed to several factors, including stabilized fuel prices, higher interest rates that make financing an EV more expensive than a similarly sized gasoline model, and ongoing concerns over charging options amid inadequate infrastructure. 

Average Days on Market and Average Price of 1-5 Year Old EVs – iSeeCars Study
MonthAvg. Days on MarketAvg. Price
July 202226.4$64,049
July 202357.8$39,156
Year-over-Year Change119.5%-38.9%

The Tesla Model Y is the fastest-selling used electric car, but it still sells slower than the average used car by approximately 10 days (38.9 days versus 47.6 days). Every other used EV averages more than 50 days to sell.

The Fastest-Selling 1-5 Year Old Used EVs – iSeeCars Study
RankModelAvg. Days on MarketAvg. Price
1Tesla Model Y47.6$46,067
2Nissan LEAF51.3$20,483
3Tesla Model 351.8$35,039
4Chevrolet Bolt EV54.3$21,949
5Tesla Model X71.4$70,835
6Ford Mustang Mach-E75.8$42,503
7Tesla Model S88.3$65,216

New Car Pricing and Days to Sell

New car prices have climbed slightly in the past year, but consumer interest has fallen off after years of restricted new car supply. The higher pricing shows dealers are still trying to maximize profit on new models, but they are having to work harder to sell them.  

Average Days on Market and Average Price of New Cars – iSeeCars Study
MonthAvg. Days on MarketAvg. Price
July 202238.4$44,245
July 202348.2$45,936
Year-over-Year Change25.7%3.8%

The Top 20 Fastest-Selling New Cars

The same pattern across all new cars is emphasized in the 20 fastest-selling models. Dealers continue to demand maximum pricing for popular models, but it’s taking them longer to find buyers willing to pay those prices. Still, at 22.7 average days on market, dealers are moving these vehicles relatively quickly and making a healthy profit when they do.

Average Days on Market and Average Price of the 20 Fastest-Selling New Cars – iSeeCars Study
MonthAvg. Days on MarketAvg. Price
July 202217.5$37,857
July 202322.7$43,205
Year-Over-Year Change29.2%14.1%

The fastest selling new models tend to be large three-row SUVs, reflecting strong demand for comfortable people movers. Two minivans, along with several compact SUVs, confirm the ongoing popularity of utility vehicles. 

Top 20 Fastest-Selling New Cars – iSeeCars Study
RankModelAvg. Days on MarketAvg. Price
1Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid9.2$56,396
2Land Rover Range Rover10.4$149,241
3Toyota Grand Highlander10.7$53,705
4GMC Yukon19.7$82,342
5Lexus NX 350h19.7$51,510
6Kia Forte21.0$23,867
7Subaru Crosstrek21.8$31,250
8BMW X122.1$46,310
9Toyota Corolla22.6$24,819
10Toyota Sienna (hybrid)22.9$51,170
11Subaru Forester23.0$35,562
12Chevrolet Tahoe23.1$72,806
13Toyota Sequoia23.5$79,030
14Cadillac Escalade23.5$109,155
15GMC Yukon XL24.7$86,673
16Toyota Camry Hybrid24.8$35,578
17Toyota Camry24.9$32,719
18Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid24.9$33,785
19Kia Carnival25.0$40,350
20Toyota RAV4 Hybrid25.2$39,649

The Top 20 Slowest-Selling New Cars

The slowest selling new cars are well above the industry target of 60 days to sell, with the Jeep Cherokee, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Buick Envision approximately twice that number. 

“The lack of new car production during Covid ensured whatever cars did arrive on dealer lots moved quickly,” said Brauer. “But new car production is essentially back to normal, and we’re seeing plenty of cars sitting on dealer lots for an extended period.”

Top 20 Slowest-Selling New Cars – iSeeCars Study
RankModelAvg. Days on MarketAvg. Price
1Jeep Cherokee128.7$39,238
2Land Rover Discovery Sport119.4$53,422
3Buick Envision117.0$39,917
4Ford Mustang108.6$56,670
5Mazda MX-5 Miata107.3$34,543
6Lincoln Aviator105.1$69,283
7Nissan LEAF95.2$32,770
8Ford Edge93.6$42,746
9Nissan Murano88.7$45,130
10Infiniti QX8087.2$82,847
11Jeep Compass86.6$34,490
12Buick Encore GX85.7$30,052
13Lincoln Navigator84.2$104,192
14Jeep Grand Cherokee83.4$66,571
15Buick Enclave83.1$53,658
16Infiniti QX6081.3$60,395
17Mercedes-Benz S-Class81.1$135,081
18GMC Acadia80.7$46,993
19Nissan Titan80.7$57,280
20Ford Explorer80.1$49,440

New EVs

In terms of pricing, new electric vehicles are holding up better than used models. But like used EVs, they are proving far more difficult to sell compared to a year ago. Consumers are weighing their EV options more carefully against cost and charging concerns, suggesting growing EV market share could provide more difficult than originally planned.

Average Days on Market and Average Price of New EVs (Excluding Tesla) – iSeeCars Study
MonthAvg. Days on MarketAvg. Price
July 202225.2$52,516
July 202350.0$58,386
Year-Over-Year Change98.4%11.2%

“Seeing an older EV model like the Nissan Leaf selling slowly isn’t surprising, but seeing new-to-market models like the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Subaru Solterra is,” said Brauer. “There are far more new EVs to choose from today than there were a year ago, but this has rapidly elevated competition between electric vehicles, making it more challenging for each model to find a buyer.”

The Fastest-Selling New EVs (Excluding Tesla) – iSeeCars Study
RankModelAvg. Days on MarketAvg. Price
1Chevrolet Bolt EUV29.1$34,218
2BMW i430.5$63,736
3Hyundai Ioniq 639.1$51,439
4Audi Q4 e-tron41.3$61,118
5Hyundai Ioniq 547.6$52,550
6Audi Q8 e-tron48.5$83,640
7Mercedes-Benz EQE49.8$84,762
8Ford Mustang Mach-E50.4$60,015
9Volkswagen ID.452.0$48,734
10Toyota bZ4X53.5$48,718
11Mercedes-Benz EQS55.0$125,680
12Kia EV657.9$55,225
13Bmw iX58.4$102,632
14Kia Niro EV59.4$43,944
15Subaru Solterra60.0$48,592
16Hyundai Kona Electric61.1$40,149
17Ford F-150 Lightning61.9$81,627
18Mercedes-Benz EQB65.7$61,694
19Mercedes-Benz EQS65.7$118,343
20Nissan Ariya71.3$51,638
21Nissan LEAF95.2$32,770

Methodology

iSeeCars analyzed over 228,000 new and used car sales (1- to 5-year-old used cars) from July 2023. The number of days that each car was listed for sale on iSeeCars.com was aggregated at the model level, and the average days on market for each was mathematically modeled. Heavy-duty vehicles, models no longer in production prior to the 2022 model year (for used cars), and low-volume models were excluded from further analysis.

