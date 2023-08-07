(Our Auto Expert) – BMW M unveils a groundbreaking driving experience that pushes the boundaries of innovation – BMW M Mixed Reality. Going beyond traditional virtual reality, BMW M – formerly BMW Motorsport – has ingeniously merged the virtual and physical worlds, giving rise to an unparalleled driving encounter where the vehicle itself becomes the gaming controller. I got to test in on an airfield in Germany.

This seamless integration of cutting-edge VR technologies takes location-independent driving to an entirely new level, setting the stage for a thrilling and immersive experience like never before.

BMW M Mixed Reality is the brainchild of visionary minds, powered by innovative VR/MR (Mixed Reality) technologies that blend the real and digital realms. To get an insider’s perspective, I had the opportunity to ride with Alex Kuttner, the Project Lead for BMW M Mixed Reality at BMW M. He shed light on the magic behind this driving adventure, where the physical world fuses with virtual elements in a natural and intuitive manner.

One of the key achievements of BMW M Mixed Reality is its virtual experience with virtually no latency, ensuring users can immerse themselves without any fear of motion sickness. This means drivers can push the boundaries, drift, and maneuver at high speeds, all while enjoying a seamlessly synchronized and visually mesmerizing virtual environment.

The BMW M Mixed Reality experience, initially launched with the BMW M2, has now expanded to include the BMW M4 and will soon be extended to electrified models. To demonstrate its prowess, the Red Bull Drift Brothers, Elias and Joe Hountondji, took the virtual wheel and embarked on a captivating adventure on the surface of Mars. Their exhilarating testimonials further underscored the awe-inspiring fusion of reality and imagination that BMW M Mixed Reality offers.

The BMW M Driving Experience serves as the perfect platform for the world premiere of BMW M Mixed Reality. This unparalleled encounter allows driving enthusiasts and gamers alike to explore new frontiers and experience the thrill of controlling a BMW M4 in a virtual environment. The future is set to become even more exhilarating, with electrified models soon joining the immersive mixed-reality driving experience.

BMW M Mixed Reality transcends the boundaries of conventional driving experiences, ushering in a new era where real and virtual worlds converge harmoniously. With the incredible fusion of physical and digital elements, this driving adventure truly sets itself apart from traditional gaming and simulation encounters. BMW M has unleashed an unparalleled opportunity for drivers to embark on thrilling adventures, revolutionizing how we experience the road ahead. As we await the imminent arrival of BMW M Mixed Reality in Autumn 2023, the countdown to this revolutionary journey has already begun. Buckle up, dare to experience, and get ready to redefine your driving dreams.