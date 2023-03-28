CBP officers seized over 15 pounds of cocaine in two separate incidents March 20 and March 22, 2023 at the Ysleta Port of Entry. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Drug-sniffing dogs led border officers to two loads of cocaine last week at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

Both vehicles arrived from Mexico at 6 a.m. — one on March 20 and one on March 22 — U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

After a CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection, border officers found 5.05 pounds of cocaine in the bumper of a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old male U.S. citizen and 10.6 pounds of cocaine within the radiator of a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Mexican man.

CBP said the drugs had an estimated street value of $135,000.

“Every illicit narcotics shipment that CBP officers intercept is significant,” said Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “CBP officers continue to step up and address this threat on a daily basis, therefore making our communities safer.”

CBP arrested both subjects and handed them over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.