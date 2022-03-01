EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The mayor of Juarez said his administration and a funeral-home association will pay funeral expenses for eight people who died in a house fire early Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. in two contiguous dwellings in the working-class Mexico 68 neighborhood in South Juarez. City officials said four adults and four children perished in the flames. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“The fire started at 2 a.m. but they (firefighters) didn’t arrive until 3:30,” said Gilberto Jaquez, the father of one of the adult victims. “The neighbors filled buckets with water, the (firefighters) arrived at their leisure – what for, by then.”

The man said two families that died in the fire were interrelated and lived in a duplex-style dwelling. They included two brothers ages 47 and 38, their wives and two children each.

Images from the scene showed a blackened, caved-in roof over a cinder-block structure. The windows in one of the homes show fixed wrought-iron bars, which would’ve hindered escape should the flames have reached the door.