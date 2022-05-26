UVALDE, Texas (Border Report) — An 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers before law enforcement officers shot and killed him inside Robb Elementary School on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.

Authorities identified the gunman as Salvador Ramos. They say he had shot and wounded his grandmother before driving off, crashing and entering the school.

Robb Elementary School has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades. All of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom.

Uvalde is a small community of about 16,000 people, between San Antonio and Del Rio, about 75 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. According to the latest census figures, at least 75 percent of the people in Uvalde consider themselves Hispanic.

The school is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

8 p.m. CDT:

Throughout the day a steady stream of mourners have been bringing flowers to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

They can’t cross police tape, so law enforcement come to them and carry the bouquets to a school marquee that is quickly becoming a shrine to the 19 children and two adults who were killed here. Read more …

A shrine of flowers and candles on Wednesday began accumulating on the marquee of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

6 p.m. CDT:

As the afternoon sun beat down on the town square in Uvalde, Texas, several women, some with children in tow, held signs proclaiming the strengths of their town and urging folks not to forget the sacrifices made here this week. Read more …

Ravenn Vasquez, 21, of Uvalde, Texas, is interviewed by media on May 25, 2022 in downtown Uvalde. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Martina Avila, 21, of Uvalde and her 5-year-old daughter urge people to remember the victims of Uvalde as she stood in the town’s center park on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

5:04 p.m. CDT:

Open Carry Texas issues statement following school shooting in Uvalde

On behalf of CJ Grisham and all of us at here Open Carry Texas in regards to the recent tragic event in Uvalde, this is the official statement of Open Carry Texas:

We want to be 100% clear: the ONLY person responsible for the disgusting and evil Uvalde massacre is the shooter. Not the gun. Not the gun lobby. Not Republicans or Libertarians. The shooter. We will vehently oppose ANY effort by the Democrats to plant a podium on the graves of these slaughtered kids to push their anti-gun agenda. Democrats got what they wanted: a “gun free” zone full of defenseless victims whose graves they can dance on. We will continue fighting to PROTECT our kids, not continue these policies of defenseless victim hood.

May God grant rest and peace unto the families and victims of this tragedy, may his hand be upon his children, and may the God Bless Texas with His own Hand!

4:55 p.m. CDT:

Governor Abbott Provides Update On State’s Response, Ongoing Investigation On Robb Elementary School Shooting In Uvalde

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on the state’s ongoing response to yesterday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Following a briefing with federal, state, and local officials, the Governor was joined at the press conference by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, Senator John Cornyn, Senator Ted Cruz, Attorney General Ken Paxton, State Senator Roland Gutierrez, State Representative Tracy King, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell, and other state and local officials.

“All Texans have been shaken to their core in the wake of the horrific tragedy that occurred yesterday in the close-knit community of Uvalde,” said Governor Abbott. “We must come together in support of the families of the innocent victims, the law enforcement officers who heroically responded, and the entire Uvalde community, which will be impacted by this senseless act of violence for generations to come. As the investigation by state and local authorities continues, it is our duty as elected officials to evaluate all possible means of making our schools safer to prevent future tragedies and ensure communities across the state—whether they are underserved populations within large cities or rural areas of the state—have the mental health resources needed. The State of Texas continues working to better protect and serve all Texans, young and old.”

Governor Abbott implored all members of the Uvalde community – victims, families, family members, friends, and law enforcement – to use available mental and emotional health resources as they begin to navigate the weight of this tragedy.

The Governor added the ongoing investigation is being led by DPS Texas Rangers and the Uvalde Police Department and supported by DPS Highway Patrol and Criminal Investigation, DPS Aircraft and Intelligence, and DPS Crime and Victim Support. Additionally, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Border Patrol, San Antonio Police Department, San Antonio Fire Department, and other local law officials are also providing resources in support of the investigation.

Texans in the Uvalde community are strongly encouraged to use mental health resources provided by federal, state, and local partners in the area, including: Family Resource Center in Uvalde County Fairplex, Uvalde Civic Center school crisis teams, Texas Child Mental Health Consortium, Bluebonnet Children’s Advocacy Center, and counseling services provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and TEA. DPS and FBI are also providing mental health services for law enforcement officers. The Uvalde District Attorney’s Office for Victim Services is also available by phone at 830-278-2916.

2:06 p.m. CDT:

WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott, political leaders speak on Uvalde mass shooting:

1:57 p.m. CDT:

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety block off the entrance to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)





The Uvalde Fire Department flies a U.S. flag outside Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

1:39 p.m. CDT:

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday. … Read more.

1:21 p.m. CDT:

(AP) — Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference Wednesday about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, calling the shooting “totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”

O’Rourke was escorted out while members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man shouting profanities at O’Rourke. The Democrat is challenging against Gov. Greg Abbott in this year’s election.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said to O’Rourke: “You’re out of line and an embarrassment.”

O’Rourke, as he was being escorted out, turned around, faced the stage, pointed his finger and said: “This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”

Abbott says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school. He says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The news conference was attended by several elected Republican officials.

12:18 p.m. CDT:

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)