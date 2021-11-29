Murders in Tijuana edge close to 2,000 for the year, showing little to no improvement from 2020

In this file photo, police officers guard a crime scene where a man was killed by gun fire in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 21, 2019. (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The wave of violence in Tijuana has not slowed down for most of 2021.

As of Nov. 27, the city has registered 1,761 murders, with 127 in the month of November, according to the state’s attorney general.

The city is averaging about 164 murders per month this year. At this rate, it will end 2021 with about 1,964 homicides.

While very high, the number is expected to be lower when compared to last year, when 2,000 people were murdered.

In 2019, a little more than 2,200 homicides were recorded in Tijuana, which is a city of about 2.2 million people.

For 2020 and 2019, Tijuana was named the most violent city in the world According to the Citizen’s Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice in Mexico,

Tijuana, and the state of Baja California, have the highest homicide rate for women, with 3.5 for every 100,000 women according to Mexico’s Public Security Secretary.