BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old child was injured in a shooting in Bridgeport Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to officials, a 14-year-old from Bridgeport arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot around 4 p.m. The injury is considered non-life-threatening.

The Bridgeport Police responded to the scene at the 100th block of Bird Street. There were no shot spotter activations reported in the area during the time of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to reach out to Detective Migdalia Ayala at 203-5815259 or use the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

