BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)- A 12-week-old red and tan male Husky puppy was stolen during an armed robbery in Bridgeport early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said the robbery occurred between Stratford Avenue and Hollister Street. The dog has been described by the owner as having a large bubble/bump on its belly where the umbilical cord was attached.

Photo courtesy Bridgeport police

The victim of the robbery, a 29-year-old Norwalk man, was pistol-whipped and had his wallet and cell phones taken.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Holtz of the Robbery/Burglary Unit at (203) 581-5293, or (475) 422-3451. All information will be kept confidential.