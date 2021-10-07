Man in critical condition after being hit by Jeep in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition after police said he was hit by a vehicle in Bridgeport.

Police said the pedestrian was struck at Boston and Weber avenues at around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, who police said is from Stratford, was crossing the streets from the northeast corner headed south when he was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit him.

The driver pulled over and remained at the scene, police said.

The man was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical but stable condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Bridgeport Police at 203-576-7640.