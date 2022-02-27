BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Jersey doctor is protesting against a late Bridgeport priest who is accused of sexually abusing a child.

Bob Hoatson stood in Bridgeport Sunday outside of St. Michael the Archangel Church with a sign reading: “Abuser of minor children – Father George Maslar.”

This comes after an unidentified woman claimed she was abused twice by the priest when she was young.

Hoatson is the co-founder of a non-profit in New Jersey, Road to Recovery, that assists victims of sexual abuse and their families.

We’re told Maslar moved around at least 25 times to different churches. According to Maslar’s assignment record, the late priest began his career in 1965 at St. Michael’s Church. He moved to several different churches throughout Connecticut, Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania before ending at St. Maximilian Kolbe Friary in Hamburg, New York.

Hoatson said Father Maslar’s name has not appeared in the official Catholic directory for many years.



“We want to know what is his history, why are you not being completely transparent and honest about this?” Hoatson asked. “We want to know the files, open the files.”

Hoatson is encouraging any other possible victims of Maslar to come forward.

Maslar died in December 2021.

