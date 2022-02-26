BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Friday.

According to police, a man walked into an area hospital with a single gunshot wound to the face around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim, a 29-year-old man from Bridgeport, was shot on Turner Street by an unknown assailant, police said. He was reported in stable condition ahead of surgery, according to officials.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with further information regarding the shooting is asked to reach out to Detective Todd Toth at (203) 581-5291 or contact the BPD Tip Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

