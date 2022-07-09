BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men walked into St. Vincent’s Hospital with gunshot wounds after Bridgeport police responded to an automated report of gunfire on Friday night.

The shooting occurred at the Charles F. Greene Homes Housing Complex at approximately 11:55 p.m. One victim, 22, suffered from gunshot wounds to both legs. The other, 23, suffered a single shot to the foot. Both were Bridgeport residents and are in stable condition.

The Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau is actively investigating the situation, and asks anyone with information to contact the case officer, Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos, at 203-581-5256 or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.