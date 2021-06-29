Albertus Magnus College joins list of CT universities, colleges requiring COVID vaccine for students, staff

College

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Albertus Magnus College in New Haven is requiring all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall.

Albertus is partnering with Griffin Health to bring a mobile vaccination clinic to campus throughout the summer. The first one is Wednesday from 1-5p at the Hubert Campus Center. No appointment needed.

You’re asked to bring an insurance card and ID, but they’re not necessary.

