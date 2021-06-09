College athletes in CT can be paid starting Sept. 1

Conn. (WTNH) — College athletes in Connecticut will soon be able to make money off their name, image, and likeness.

It’s included in the higher education bill state lawmakers passed overnight Wednesday.

Starting Sept. 1, 2021, college athletes in the state can be paid for endorsements, social media content, sponsorship deals, and personal appearances.

The law supersedes current NCAA rules prohibiting that type of compensation for athletes. The NCAA is considering adopting rules that would allow all Division I athletes to make money this way.