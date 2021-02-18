College students, faculty speak out against $8-million in proposed budget cuts by CSCU

(WTNH) — College students and faculty are coming together to speak out about proposed budget cuts of $8-million within the state university system. Possible cuts include: cuts to funding for part-time lecturers, cuts to spending on graduate and university assistants, and cuts to other expenses.

Students and faculty from Connecticut regional universities are speaking out against possible cuts proposed by the board of regents. They are not mincing words. The faculty union also released a video they title “Gutted.”

They brought up their concerns at that board of regents meeting Thursday. They argue those cuts will mean increased teaching loads, changes to the academic calendar, and those cuts will trickle down to students — the board of regents saying, they’re here to listen.

Dr. Lisa Lancor, the computer science chair at Southern Connecticut State University, “If you cut resources for research, increase our teaching load, illuminate our side letter, thereby decreasing the time to stay current and assess our students learning, we will certainly lose accreditation and that means our CT workforce will crumble.”

Matt Fleury with the Board of Regents said, “But we’re very very serious about getting this contract right we listen…Parties began at the extremities and then arrive at the middle because they both care about what’s best in the end for students and those who serve them.”

This was a long meeting, they spoke for several hours. This union is also arguing that these cuts could have a long-term impact on graduation rates and student and faculty retention.