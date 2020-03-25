UConn, CSCU to refund student room and board fees during coronavirus shutdown

(WTNH) — The University of Connecticut and Connecticut State Colleges and Universities announced Wednesday that they will be giving back money to students for unused room and board as schools are shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UConn Board of Trustees authorized the university to issue pro-rated housing, dining, and study abroad reimbursements to more than 12,000 students who can no longer access those services.

Refunds are estimated to cost UConn about $30 million. The current fiscal impact of the coronavirus on UConn is estimated at nearly $134 million.

The payments will be credited on the fall semester’s fee bills, and that those who graduate or do not return to UConn would receive refunds.

The president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities has announced the action accounts for the following four universities:

Central Connecticut State University

Eastern Connecticut State University

Southern Connecticut State University

Western Connecticut State University

The amount a student receives will be based on university, type of housing, and other factors. Students who already paid those resident fees should expect a credit covering the period beginning with the closure of residence halls through the end of the spring 2020 term.

“This is a complex process, but our universities are working to issue credits and refunds as expeditiously as possible,” President Ojakian said.

Officials say the refunds should start next week. Each school is currently in the process of reaching out to students to outline the timeline and procedures.