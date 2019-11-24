Protest during Yale-Harvard football game

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was THE protest at THE game.

On Saturday, not all of the action in the storied rivalry between the Harvard and Yale football teams happened with the players.

Towards the end of halftime, a couple hundred protesters stormed the field and stayed there for about an hour, delaying the start of the second half. The protesters were members of two groups representing both schools: Fossil Free Yale and Divest Harvard. They were demanding both schools to divest their interests in companies that contribute to climate change. They also say both universities are profiting off of the current debt crisis that’s impacting Puerto Rico.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont was at the game. He walked towards midfield in an unsuccessful effort to encourage the protesters to continue their protest on the sidelines.

Yale campus police officers and New Haven officers eventually moved in and got the group to clear the field, but not before the protesters achieved their purpose and got national attention thanks to the ESPN crew that was broadcasting the game and the protest to the entire country.

The protest also got attention because famed Law and Order actor and Yale alum, Sam Waterston, was arrested and released.

The Chief of Yale’s Police Department told News8 he was proud of how his officers and others handled the situation.

“The protesters were heard,” he said. “But, we had a major event here close to 60,000 people. Safety was on our mind. So, we wanted to make certain that we can clear the field in a respectful, orderly way with the utmost precaution and compassion.”

According to the chief, 42 individuals were issues misdemeanor summons for disorderly conduct.

Some fans booed the protesters, yelling at them to get off the field. After the game, some football fans spoke out to News8.

“You don’t see that everyday — a couple hundred people take the field,” said Jack Powers. “It’s kind of an afterthought now.”

“I was more concerned about the players on the field and my son and his buddies and teammates keeping warm and not letting it effect them,” said Brian Tuckerman, whose son plays on Yale’s team.

They weren’t the only ones speaking out. Yale issued this statement:

“Yale stands firmly for the right to free expression,” part of the official university statement read. “We stand with the Ivy League in its statement that it’s regrettable that the orchestrated protest came during a time when fellow students were participating in a collegiate career-defining contest and an annual tradition when thousands gather from around the world to enjoy and celebrate the storied traditions of both football programs and universities.”

As for Yale’s police chief, he’s glad everything ended peacefully and with a Yale victory.

“Big up to the Yale football team,” said Chief Higgins. “They did an amazing job. It was a storybook finish.”