QU holds in-person graduation ceremonies for Class of 2021 on Mother’s Day

College

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University hosted the first of several in-person ceremonies Sunday for the 2021 graduating class on the Mount Carmel campus.

Students social-distanced and wore masks along with their family members.

The university will hold 10 commencement ceremonies for this year’s class from May 8-11. Their speakers’ list includes the editor-in-chief of the Wall Street Journal and DOW Jones Newswires, a state supreme court justice, and health and business executives.

The ceremony was extra special for moms on Sunday who thought their kids’ college graduation would never happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lori Rosenberg, a parent of a graduate, told News 8, “I cannot imagine a more fabulous Mother’s Day than a graduation here at Quinnipiac. It’s a gorgeous, sunny day. My daughter is graduating today; my husband went to college here and graduated; my son went to college here and graduated; It’s our hat trick here at Quinnipiac and this is the best Mother’s Day present I could ever have!”

The university will also hold commencement ceremonies for the 2020 graduating class on May 15th.

