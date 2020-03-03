SCSU ice hockey team raising money for teammate who lost house in Woodbridge fire

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Southern Connecticut State University men’s ice hockey team is raising funds for one of their own after his house burned down over the weekend.

Sunday, fire crews from several different towns converged on a house fire in Woodbridge. The house and two cars in the driveway were a total loss.

Fire officials said it took so long to contain the flames because a water main break nearby prevented much-needed water pressure from the three closest fire hydrants. By the time tankers with water arrived it was too late to save the home.

Monday, the SCSU men’s ice hockey team started a GoFundMe page to raise money for their teammate Alec Leyner whose family lost everything in the fire.

[Alec] is a member of the Men’s Ice Hockey team and we are working together to help him and his family out as much as possible. The money we collect will go directly to his family. – Help The Leyner Family/ gofundme.com

To find out how you can help: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-leyner-family?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_qvxv+help-the-leyner-family