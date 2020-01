(AP) — Teá Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn 74-58, ending the Huskies’ 98-game home winning streak.

UConn fell one victory short of tying its own NCAA record of 99 in a row at home.

The Huskies previous loss at home came in the Big East final against Notre Dame on March 12, 2013.

Sports Team 8 has reactions from the Huskies and Baylor in the videos above.