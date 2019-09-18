LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 11pm

Former captain of UConn Equestrian team dies after horse falls on top of her

UConn Huskies

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:
horse_371072

DOVER, NY (WTNH) — The former captain of the UConn Equestrian Team tragically passed away in a horseback riding incident on Monday.

According to NY State Police, Samantha Calzone, a member of the UConn class of 2018, was riding a horse around 10:45 a.m. at a family farm on Byrds Hill Road when the horse reared for an unknown reason and fell on top of her.

The 23-year-old, of Greenwich, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a post on Facebook, Calzone’s team wrote that, “She served as a mentor and a true ray of sunshine to UCET and all people who were lucky enough to know her. Sam was a true horsewoman and loved her sport, and these animals, with her whole heart.”

Today, we must say goodbye to our beloved captain, teammate, and friend, Sam Calzone. A member of the class of 2018, Sam…

Posted by UConn Equestrian Team on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

NY State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss