Former captain of UConn Equestrian team dies after horse falls on top of her

DOVER, NY (WTNH) — The former captain of the UConn Equestrian Team tragically passed away in a horseback riding incident on Monday.

According to NY State Police, Samantha Calzone, a member of the UConn class of 2018, was riding a horse around 10:45 a.m. at a family farm on Byrds Hill Road when the horse reared for an unknown reason and fell on top of her.

The 23-year-old, of Greenwich, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a post on Facebook, Calzone’s team wrote that, “She served as a mentor and a true ray of sunshine to UCET and all people who were lucky enough to know her. Sam was a true horsewoman and loved her sport, and these animals, with her whole heart.”

Today, we must say goodbye to our beloved captain, teammate, and friend, Sam Calzone. A member of the class of 2018, Sam… Posted by UConn Equestrian Team on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

NY State Police are investigating.