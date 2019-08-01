Former Wilbur Cross football star now Defensive Tackle for the Huskies

(WTNH)–Day 1 of UConn football practice kicked off Wednesday and is now in the books.

One player to keep an eye on this fall: Defensive Tackle Travis Jones.

The former Wilbur Cross High School star played in all 12 games last year as true freshman. He had 55 tackles.

Head Coach Randy Edsall says Jones had a terrific offseason and shed about 15 pounds to get down to 335 pounds.

The way Edsall sees it; Jones is exactly what this program needs.

Jones and the Huskies open the season August 29th at home against Wagner.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.