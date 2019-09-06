Huskies’ Coach Hurley recovering after successful cervical spine surgery

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn men’s head basketball coach Dan Hurley is resting comfortably after going through a successful surgery in New York City on Friday.

The UConn Athletic Department made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Coach Hurley underwent surgery to relieve discomfort in his neck and upper back.

He is expected to be released from the hospital some time this weekend. He is also expected to recover in time for the UConn Huskies’ practices, slated to start Sept. 28th. He will be fully involved with practices and coaching once he has completed the recovery process.

