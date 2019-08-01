Sen. Fasano requests UConn Foundation pay for AAC departure costs

(WTNH) – The Republican Senate Leader called on University of Connecticut President, Dr. Thomas C. Katsouleas, on Wednesday to request that students and taxpayers not be responsible to pay for American Athletic Conference departure expenses.

Sen. Len Fasano suggested the university’s fundraising arm, the UConn Foundation, be responsible for the $17 million exit fee from the AAC and $3.5 million entrance fee to the Big East Conference.

“The Foundation will be a third party beneficiary to this new agreement and they should help offset cost,” Fasano wrote in a letter to Katsouleas.

“The $20.5 million should not be wholly borne by the students of UConn.”

According to documents provided by UConn, the university will not use state appropriated funds or tuition dollars to pay the conference change fee, non-academic revenue funds such as housing and parking may be utilizied.

