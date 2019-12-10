Closings
Students react to UConn's announcement of tuition hikes

UConn Huskies

by: WTNH Staff

Posted:

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn students are speaking out as the cost of attending the college could be on the way up – again.

The Board of Trustees met in Hartford Monday to consider a five-year plan that calls for in-state tuition to go up by 23% over the next five years.

That means, the average student would pay an additional $608 next year, and then $625 more than that the year after…and it keeps going.

Students are not happy with the addition to their tuition. They say they pay enough already.

“I think that’s kind of crazy, if I’m going to be honest, especially because there’s a lot of money that students don’t really have a say in, especially for the gym and stuff.”

– Sabah Banse, UConn junior

“I personally think that is terrible. We already pay enough. I don’t know, I am just not looking forward to it.”

– Stephanie Vetrano, UConn sophmore

But UConn officials take a very different view.

Five years ago, they approved much bigger tuition hikes. Tuition this year alone went up $950. So, by contrast, an increase next year of $608 is less.

So UConn is touting this as a success, as the lowest tuition increases in recent history.

This 5-year plan goes to the full Board of Trustees on Wednesday morning.

