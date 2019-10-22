UConn basketball player faces charges in motor vehicle incident on campus

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)–A freshman on the UConn men’s basketball team is facing charges after an on campus incident last month involving a motor vehicle.

The university’s Asst. Director of Athletic Communications, Phil Chardis, says that on Friday, September 27th, UConn freshman student-athlete James Bouknight was arrested by campus police following a vehicular incident.

He was charged with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, traveling too fast for conditions and operation of a motor vehicle without a license.

Bouknight has been cooperating with authorities and will continue to do so. He released a statement in regards to his arrest:

“I was irresponsible and made some foolish choices that I regret. I want to apologize to my family, my coaches, and my teammates for this situation and for creating an unnecessary distraction as we get ready for the upcoming season.But I intend to use this experience to learn from my mistakes and make better life decisions going forward.” James Bouknight

UConn head basketball coach Dan Hurley is dealing with the matter internally as it pertains to the team. He also released a statement on the arrest:

“Like many college freshmen away from home for the first time, James made some immature decisions that will affect not only himself, but his family and his teammates. But he accepted responsibility for his actions early on and will deal with the consequences — within the structure of the team as well as on the outside. I am confident that he will use this unfortunate situation as a hard learning experience.” Dan Hurley

Bouknight is due to appear in court next Tuesday.