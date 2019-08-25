UConn football finishes up training camp with game against Wagner on horizon

(WTNH) — Randy Edsall and the UConn Huskies are done with football training camp. Now it’s game week, as they get ready to host Wagner.

In year three of this rebuild, Coach Edsall says his roster is still a work in progress, but improved. But it’s the character of the team that he really likes the most.

“You like coming to work because you like what these guys bring…they’ve got some personality to them, that reminds me of the guys we used to have before,” Coach Edsall said.

“We definitely get along, it’s definitely a brotherhood on and off the field…there’s no problems with communication,” said UConn linebacker DJ Morgan.

“We take it upon ourselves, we’re not relying on the coaching staff to bring that energy each and every day. We rely on ourselves, we’re providing the energy.” UConn defensive back Tyler Coyle said.

When the Huskies take the field on Thursday night against Wagner, 43 percent of the roster will be either freshman or redshirt freshman. Kick off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Rentschler Field.

