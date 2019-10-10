UConn says no additional state money required for free tuition initiative

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– UConn‘s new president says there are no plans in the works to ask the state for more money to pay for a planned free tuition program.

Instead, Chancellor Thomas Katsouleas says that more money in the school’s already existing budget will be re-directed to financial aid programs.

Related: UConn to provide free tuition for low-income in-state students

He also says that UConn plans to raise philanthropic dollars to foot the bill for the program.

Kastouleas is speaking out after concerns were raised by Senate Majority Leader Len Fasano.

The program is designed to provide free tuition for needy in state students.