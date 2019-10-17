UCONN students of color issue blistering letter to university president over handling of racial slur incident

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — More fallout from a racial slur incident caught on cell phone video last Friday on the campus of the University of Connecticut. A group of black students issued a three-page letter denouncing the university’s response to the video.

In the early hours of October 11th, a group of three white males were videotaped yelling the n-word at black students in Charter Oak Apartments parking lot.

In the statement Thursday, students of color say the administration at UCONN has done very little in reaction and, further, failed to answer their concerns during a racism town hall meeting Wednesday night.

They blasted UCONN President Thomas Katsouleas for not directly addressing the incident.

The letter reads, in part:

“…we as a collective feel very disappointed by our university. We feel let down by the University of Connecticut’s lack of response and lack of support…We want the University of Connecticut to make it clear that students representing this institution should not behave in such hateful behavior…” – Concerned UCONN students-of-color

Another meeting to address racism at UCONN is scheduled for this Sunday.