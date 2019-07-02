UConn gets 2 years of probation for NCAA hoops violations

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn‘s men’s basketball program has been placed on probation for two years and Kevin Ollie has been sanctioned individually for violations of NCAA rules during his tenure as coach.
The NCAA Committee on Infractions outlined numerous violations Tuesday, most occurring between 2013 and 2018. It cited Ollie for failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance.
The NCAA agreed with penalties UConn self-imposed in January, including the loss of one scholarship for the 2019-20 season.
UConn fired Ollie in March 2018. The school and Ollie are in arbitration regarding $10 million the school says he’s not entitled to because the violations occurred under his watch.
In addition to probation, the NCAA issued a three-year show-cause order for the former head coach. That means that any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows why those restrictions should not apply.
Ollie’s attorney said he would respond to the NCAA report later Tuesday.
Below is UConn’s statement regarding the decision by the CAA Committee on infractions:
Today, the 20-month inquiry into the UConn men’s basketball program concluded with the release of the NCAA Committee on Infractions’ report. It is consistent with UConn’s position throughout the case and the vast majority of self-imposed penalties. We accept the Committee’s findings and the additional penalties imposed upon UConn.
“As we anticipated, this validates UConn’s actions and decision-making in this case from the outset in early 2018 based on our knowledge of NCAA rules and matters of compliance,” UConn President Susan Herbst said. “However, this is a serious matter and nothing about it merits celebration. This is an unfortunate chapter in the history of UConn men’s basketball, but it is time to move on. We look forward to the bright future of this program with excitement and optimism.”
“We are looking forward to the future now that this process has come to a conclusion,” director of athletics David Benedict said. “Compliance and academic success are the paramount goals for our athletics program under our leadership. UConn’s actions in this case were consistent with those values, and we will continue to adhere to highest standards of compliance and NCAA rules going forward.”
Finally, UConn would like to thank the NCAA Committee on Infractions panel for its diligent and thorough examination of this matter. UConn also thanks the NCAA enforcement staff for their professionalism and cooperation throughout the inquiry.
UConn will make no other statements regarding this matter.