(WTNH)–The UConn men’s basketball team may be in hot water from the 2 year NCAA probation, but the UConn women are doing just fine.

There were those out there who thought with Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier leaving the Huskies would be down, but Geno Auriemma and staff did a bang up recruiting job to go along with stars like Christyn Williams.

The UConn women open the basketball season on November 10th against California.