UConn’s former mascot stricken with seizures

In a Sunday, July 8, 2-18 photo, UConn mascot Jonathan XIV poses with Daniel and Holly Bronko during their wedding in Simsbury, Conn. The Siberian Husky, who helped Daniel Bronko propose last year, served as an assistant ring bearer, carrying the ring box down the aisle on his collar. (Joanne Vandal via AP)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s former mascot is recovering from a health scare.

Alpha Phi Omega says Jonathan XIII was stricken by a cluster of seizures last weekend and was taken to a veterinary hospital in Middletown.

The service organization says doctors believe Jonathan XIII suffered a stroke earlier this year that went undiagnosed. He is expected to recover.

The 12-year-old all-white Husky served as the school’s mascot from 2008-2014, but was retired because he became nervous in front of large crowds. He was replaced by the current mascot, Jonathan XIV, a black and white Siberian Husky.

The organization is raising funds to help pay for the medical treatment, which included an MRI. It had received more than $4,000 by Friday afternoon and says any excess funds will be donated to the hospital.