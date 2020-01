STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Two UConn students who were arrested last year for shouting racial slurs outside a campus apartment housing students of color are now suing the university.

Jarred Karal and Ryan Mucaj claim UConn is violating their rights to free speech by holding disciplinary proceedings that include a recommendation to remove them from student housing.

Both are seeking undisclosed damages.

UConn isn’t commenting on the suit.