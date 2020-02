STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn students danced the night away to help out Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

The 21st annual Huskython was held this weekend on the Storrs campus.

The 18-hour dance marathon raised more than $1.52 million. That total surpassed last year’s total.

More than $7.7 million has been raised in the 21-year history of the Huskython.