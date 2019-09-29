NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday was a gorgeous day for a 2-mile walk supporting a non-profit that helps those with developmental disorders.

Many people took part in the 2nd Annual Benhaven Walk for Autism.

Benhaven’s mission is to enable people with autism and related disorders to participate in community life, have a job, and experience personal growth.

“It’s an incredible warm feeling,” said Executive Director, Kathryn Dupree. “Sometimes we feel people with autism get isolated, and this kind of support – and this kind of turnout – gives wonderful feelings about what we do and more importantly, the people we serve.”

The walk ended in a party with food and music. News 8’s Stephanie Simoni was on hand to emcee.