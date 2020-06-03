4-CT providing financial COVID-19 relief to those excluded from federal assistance

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont speaking at Make the Road Connecticut on June 3, 2020. Lamont, along with the 4-CT philanthropy, announced a partnership to help provide coronavirus relief funding to those excluded from receiving federal funding.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday that $3.5 million in funding is available to help provide coronavirus relief to those who are ineligible to receive federal assistance.

Through a public-private partnership, the state, 4-CT, and other Connecticut philanthropies will provide funds to vulnerable Connecticut residents, many of them undocumented and mixed-status families, affected by the pandemic.

“Together with 4-CT and other partners in philanthropy, we will be able to provide much-needed assistance to Connecticut residents who are unable to access federal emergency supports. While more support for these families is needed, this is an important starting point, and we plan to move quickly to make this assistance available. I urge other philanthropic leaders to help grow the pot and meet the needs of impacted families. To these residents of Connecticut, I want you to know that you are not forgotten,” Governor Lamont said.

$2.5 million of state funding will help families pay rent. The Connecticut Department of Housing is currently developing that program.

Over the next few weeks, qualifying families will receive a 4-CT card, a prepaid debit card for financial relief. $1 million in raised funds will go into prepaid cards, which can be redeemed for gift cards to buy clothes, food, and medication. Participating health centers will also provide health services, including coronavirus testing, that families might not otherwise receive.

Gov. Lamont said around 140,000 people, or 4.9 percent of Connecticut’s workforce, are undocumented immigrants, who are also taxpayers and essential workers in our state.

State leaders said vulnerable residents have gone months without any sort of aid from the federal government. They believe it is a great first step to helping them during a crisis, but said more needs to be done.

For more information or to make a donation, go to Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection’s website, 4-ct.org.