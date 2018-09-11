5th annual New Haven Grand Prix to be held Friday

(WTNH) — A popular bike race is coming back to the Elm City this weekend.

The 5th annual New Haven Grand Prix takes place on Friday, September 13.

News 8 is a proud sponsor of the event where downtown streets will be transformed into a competitive bike track.

This year’s race will be even bigger than in previous years.

All are invited to participate in the new Corkscrew Challenge. Cyclists of all skills will individually race to the top of an eight-story parking garage, and exit the course through the corkscrew style ramp. Top finishers will be recognized at the Grand Prix.

“Events like CCAP’s upcoming cycling criterium bring excitement and a new dimension to center-city life. This was self-evident last September when the city hosted the first-ever New Haven Grand Prix, when thousands of people lined the course to watch and cheer for bicyclists as they raced through the city that night.” explained New Haven Mayor Toni Harp.

The event also features food and games, including “Apizza Fest,” which will have pizza, beer gardens and tons of food trucks.

The races extend into Saturday with 10, 31 and 62-mile races at Hammonasset Beach in Madison.

The following downtown streets will be closed for the event:

Temple Street – Elm to Chapel Street 2:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Chapel Street – Temple to High Street 2:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

College Street – Elm to Crown Street Noon – Midnight

High Street – Chapel to Elm Street 2:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Also, Elm Street will only have two left lanes open.

Officials are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

For more info on the New Haven Grand Prix, click here.