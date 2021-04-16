8th-grade teacher who raised thousands of dollars to buy groceries for others now owes the IRS over $16K

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 8th-grade teacher who raised thousands to buy groceries for people who lost their jobs and struggled during the pandemic now owes the IRS over $16,000.

The teacher tells News 8 he was shocked when he received a 1099 form in the mail. He used that money solely to help others. Now, he’s the one looking for help.

8th-grade teacher Louis Goffinet now owes the IRS over $16,000 from money raised to help others financially during the pandemic.

When the pandemic began, he started raising money to help people buy groceries. Many lost their jobs and fell on hard times. People grew so kind he was able to do a lot more with the cash.

“Everything we raised is back in the community in the form of groceries, rent assistance, utility assistance. We bought people Friday night dinners. We sent people to the drive-in theater as families for one of the kid’s birthdays,” Goffinet said.

You might be asking then, “Why is he being taxed if he didn’t gain personally from the funds?”

He explains: “Because it went through a third-party payment processor, like Stripe. They’re the ones that automatically issue a 1099 and report it to the IRS.”

Stripe is a fundraising platform on Facebook used by a variety of clientele—from startup companies to Fortune 500s.

Through the platform, He raised over $41,000.

“To sort of be punished in the sense by the government for really stepping up, it feels like helping to address the biggest emergency of my lifetime is really a mixed message.”

Louis posted his plea on Facebook asking for donations to cut down on the sum he owes to the governments. He says he’s hopeful the community will have his back.

“I’m pretty optimistic that community far and wide will be able to pitch in and help me get there.”