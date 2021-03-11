All Things Irish: How to make Irish Soda Bread

(WTNH) — A member of the News 8 family is sharing her coveted Irish Soda Bread recipe.

Alycia Clune is on the Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and is married to News 8 Photographer Tim Clune.

In the video above, the Clunes take us into their kitchen to show us know it’s done for St. Patrick’s Day.

Dry ingredients:

Four cups regular flour (trick is to sift it)

One teaspoon salt

Eight teaspoons baking powder

Quarter cup sugar

Quick mix that all together in a bowl. Then dig a hole right in the center.

In a separate bowl:

Take two eggs and whisk them

Add buttermilk (shake before adding to eggs)

Eggs + buttermilk should equal two cups

Mix well

Pour into the center of the hole you dug in the dry ingredients bowl

Add raisons and caraway seeds of your choice on top of egg mixture.

Mix until all the flour is saturated (sticky dough). Be careful not to overmix or you’ll have tough bread.

Take the mixed dough out of the mixing bowl and onto a baking pan. Shape it into a nice round shape and create a big X across the top. Don’t be afraid to go too deep.

Add cinnamon sugar right on top.

Bake for an hour at 350 degrees. Turn it once in the oven.

Let cool for about 40 mins. Don’t put anything on top while its cooling.

And then you’re ready to cut it up, toast it, put some special butter, have it with your tea.