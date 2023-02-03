WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut community had a great time at Duffy’s Tavern in West Waven on Friday night!

Customers could grab a Guinness and also help raise money for the Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade!

Committee members helped the staff with bussing on Friday night and all tips will go to the annual event that steps off this year on March 12th!

“We work almost year-round to raise money for the parade, maybe a month off in the summertime, but that’s about it. Remember, we’re New Englanders, put a coat on, put a scarf on come on out and enjoy,” said Joanne Conlan, 2023 Grand Marshall.

