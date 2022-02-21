NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Serving up some corned beef! The corned beef dinner took place Sunday, which is another event in the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade calendar.

It’s a long-standing tradition of feeding over 250 people each year. The event took place at the Knights of Saint Patrick on State Street.

It was back in person this year after going virtual due to the pandemic.

RELATED: 2022 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade returning to News 8

You can join WTNH for the 2022 Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on March 13.