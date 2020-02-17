Corned Beef Dinner held to raise funds for the Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Saint Patrick’s Day is less than a month away, which means it’s time to cook up some corned beef. A dinner was held Sunday at the Knights of Saint Patrick to support the parade.

The Corned Beef Dinner is believed to be one of the oldest St.Patrick’s Day Parade fundraisers.

“We have a couple of great groups coming this year: the New York City Fire Department Emerald Society is coming back here. They were here two years ago. We have a Navy North marching band coming this year, we have the Fur Coat Mummers coming again this year. They’re a great festive band that really lights up the crowd.” – Seamus Bohan, Grand Marshal, 2020 Greater New Haven St.Patrick’s Day Parade

Join News 8 Sunday March 15th at the annual Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade right downtown. We will have pre-parade coverage starting at 1 p.m., and parade coverage 2-4 p.m. If you can’t make the parade, tune in to News 8 for all the fun!