NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The corned beef dinner that supports the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade was back in-person this year, delighting the regulars.

The scene in a small kitchen of the Knights of St. Patrick is a familiar one.

“I couldn’t do it without the help from all these guys. We got the same guys in the kitchen every year,” said Seamus Bohan.

Boiling 33 briskets and slicing the nearly 600 pounds of corned beef, preparing for a festive event that dates back to 1956.

“It took us 20 years, but we figured it out. Still improving on it every year,” said Jim McGovern.

Jim McGovern and Seamus Bohan have been co-chairs of the corned beef dinner all this time. Bohan took it over from his did who he helped as a child. The process reminds him of family.

“It was a big deal for us. I had six brothers and sisters, there were nine of us, so there was always a big Sunday meal,” Bohan said.

He’s been the Grand Marshal since 2020 when the parade was postponed due to the pandemic. Bohan and his dad are only the second father and son duo to serve as grand marshals of the parade.

“To go down the street the way my father did in 1991 is going to be a great day,” Bohan said. “It’s nice that we’re back to a place in life where we can have parades and festivals and get together again.”

The return of the in-person dinner after a successful take-out event last year is victorious too.