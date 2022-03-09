NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back this year after being on hiatus for three years due to the pandemic.

News 8 will be airing the parade on TV and streaming on the app and online starting at 2 p.m.

Here’s everything you need to know about the parade

When is the parade? – Sunday, March 13 at 1:30 p.m. News 8 will have a live broadcast starting at 2 p.m.

The parade starts at the intersection of Chapel Street and Sherman Avenue. The parade will continue on Chapel Street toward the Green, turn left onto Chapel Street, down to Elm Street, and disburses by Orange Street.

The parade is approximately three hours long.

Most roads will be closed starting at 11 a.m., but from Church Street to Chapel Street to Grove Street is generally closed by 6 a.m. The streets will reopen right after the parade passes.

Where is the best place to see the parade? – According to the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee, anywhere along the parade route!

No alcohol is allowed at the parade or allowed to be carried along the parade route.

Is there more than just the parade? – Yes! There is a Family Fun Zone from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the New Haven Green. There will be family entertainment & music, a petting zoo, parade tattoos & cornhole, photo opportunities, a book giveaway, and much more!

Where should I park? – Park New Haven offers a $10 flat-rate parking at Crown Street, Temple Street, and Temple Medical garages as well as the George Street lot. Parking is also available in Yale Lots.

