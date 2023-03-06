NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is once again the proud sponsor of the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It’s Connecticut’s largest single-day spectator event, attracting more than 325,000 people to the streets of New Haven each year.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 parade.

When is the parade?

Sunday, March 13, 2022. Step-off is 1:30 p.m.

What if I can’t make it to the parade?

Don’t worry! News 8 will bring you live coverage on-air and online starting at 2 p.m.

Where does the parade start?

Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue.

What is the parade route?

The parade begins on Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue and continues on Chapel Street toward the Green. The route turns left onto Church Street, down to Elm Street, and disburses by Orange Street

How long is the parade?

Approximately 3 hours and 1.3 miles — wear your best walking shoes!

What streets are closed?

The parade route mentioned above and the Muster area (one block on either side of Chapel Street between Sherman Avenue and Norton Street and Chapel back to E.T. Grasso Blvd.) will be closed to non-parade traffic before and during the parade.

What time do the streets close?

Church Street from Chapel Street to Grove Street is closed by 6 a.m. Other streets close at 11 a.m.

What time do the streets reopen?

Each street usually reopens right after the parade passes.

Where can I park?

Parking is available for spectators and participants. Click here for more information.

Where is the best place to see the parade?

Anywhere along the parade route!

Is it safe to bring my family?

The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade is family-friendly! There is a special area designated for families at the Family Fun Zone.

Is alcohol allowed at the parade?

No, alcohol is strictly prohibited. No alcoholic beverages are to be consumed or carried along the parade route, or in the staging/assembly area, by spectators or participants in the parade. The New Haven Police Department will enforce penalties for disorderly conduct and alcohol violations.