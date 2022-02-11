NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — WTNH is proud to announce the 2022 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be broadcast exclusively on News 8 and WTNH.com.

The parade is scheduled to step off at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. If you can’t attend the parade, you can watch it live from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. exclusively on News 8 and WTNH.com and hosted by News 8’s Laura Hutchinson and Darren Kramer.

RELATED: Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed to 2022

“The New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a tradition unlike any other in our state and we are thrilled to see it return,” Rich Graziano, vice president and general manager of News 8 and WCTX said. “We’re excited for the parade committee who have worked diligently to bring the parade back, and we look forward to seeing everyone out at this year’s parade. But if you can’t make it to the parade, News 8 is proud to serve as the exclusive broadcast home for the parade.”

The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the oldest parades in the country and the largest single-day spectator event in Connecticut.

RELATED: Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed due to coronavirus concerns

“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade that first took place in New Haven on March 17, 1842, has always been a symbol of hope, strength, and community,” Bernadette Smyth LaFrance, this year’s executive chair of the parade said. “After the past two years of this pandemic, our parade has even greater meaning in 2022. The 2022 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade will celebrate and thank the heroes of the pandemic. You gave us hope, strength, and faith in the power of community.”

The parade begins on Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue and continues on Chapel Street toward the Green. The route turns left onto Church Street, down to Grove Street, and ends on Orange Street.

Visit stpatricksparade.org for updates on the parade.