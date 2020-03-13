Closings
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Coordinator, Broadcast Chair talk postponement

All Things Irish

by: WTNH.com Staff

(WTNH)– The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade may be postponed but News 8 is continuing its celebration of ‘All Things Irish.’

Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Coordinator Monica Canning-Ball, along with Parade Broadcast Chair Fiona Stewart, joined GMCT at 9 a.m. to talk about the event and what the postponement means in the video above.

And this Sunday at 1 p.m. join us on News 8 for a special look at all of the great people and traditions that make Irish culture great here in Connecticut.

