Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade hosting annual Corned Beef Dinner

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Even though the 2021 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade is postponed, a celebratory dinner will still uphold tradition.

The parade committee is holding its annual Corned Beef Dinner on Sunday, March 7.

Corned beef dinners will be offered for $15 each, and there are corned beef sandwiches for $10 each as well. Limited edition 2021 parade buttons will also be available for $2 each.

Orders must be placed before 5 p.m. on March 3.

Order pick-ups will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Knights of St. Patrick on 1533 State Street in New Haven. The dinners will be distributed through curbside pick-up only.

You can order your meals on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade website. Contact Cathy Johnson at catajohnson@aol.com or call 203-414-8292 for more information.

Join WTNH News 8 for a one-hour special, Celebrating Irish History: Sunday, March 14 at 1 p.m. on News 8 and WTNH.com.